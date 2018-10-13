Osmeña not keen on amicable settlements

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is not keen on entering into any amicable settlements in cases involving the South Road Properties (SRP).

This despite the fact that his allies in the city council, under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) are seriously considering passing a resolution requesting him to do so.

During the council’s regular session last Tuesday (October 9), Councilor Dave Tumulak proposed a resolution authorizing the mayor to settle the nine cases involving the SRP.

Tumulak’s move however, was blocked since it was not in the agenda.

“That’s their (BOPK) initiative. (But) no, not willing, no,” Osmeña told reporters in an interview yesterday.

He added that he would prefer to be in a fighting mode when it comes to cases involving the reclaimed property, and would rather not settle into a compromise agreement in order to dispel suspicions that it’s a money-making scheme.

“It has to be approved by the people. The moment you hear comprise it means naka kwarta si Tomas (Tomas has pocketed some money), that’s why I’m paranoid about it,” explained Osmeña.

Last Tuesday, Tumulak wanted his proposal included in the council’s session.

But members from the opposition Barug-PDP Laban objected to Tumulak’s move by citing that resolutions pertaining to compromise agreements and settlements meant contracts are involved, and therefore must first be included in the council’s agenda.

They added that the matter should be placed under further deliberation and discussion, and time must be invested into it.

The resolution of Tumulak, who is allied with BOPK, was not included on October 9’s agenda.