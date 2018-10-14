Three arrested in separate drug ops in Cebu City

Three persons were collared in the anti-narcotics operations by the drug enforcement units of the police stations of Pardo and Parian in Cebu City on Saturday evening (October 13).

The Pardo police station arrested Simeon Bacus, 36, and a resident of Sitio Lomboy, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City; and his companion Raymond Estrera,18, and a resident of the same barangay.

Bacus, who was the target of the operation, was caught in possession of one medium and five small sachets of suspected shabu. Found in Estrera’s possession were three small sachets of shabu. The operation yielded prohibited drugs with an estimated worth of P51,820.

On the other hand, the Parian police station arrested a 54-year-old man who was identified as a street-level drug pusher.

Exequiel Jimenez, a resident of Sitio Camanse, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City, was collared by authorities after a buy-bust operation.

The Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) of Lorega San Miguel informed the authorities about the activities of Jimenez.

Seized from the suspect were 18 small sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P8,000.