P2.3M drugs seized in Talisay City drug operation
A high-value drug target who was believed to be one of the sources of illegal drugs in Talisay City, Cebu was arrested during a joint police operation on Saturday night (October 13).
Arrested was Renato Rabaya Jr, 28, and a resident of Sitio Sange, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.
Seized from him were two big packs of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P2.3 million.
