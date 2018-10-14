P2.3M drugs seized in Talisay City drug operation

A high-value drug target who was believed to be one of the sources of illegal drugs in Talisay City, Cebu was arrested during a joint police operation on Saturday night (October 13).

Arrested was Renato Rabaya Jr, 28, and a resident of Sitio Sange, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

Seized from him were two big packs of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P2.3 million.