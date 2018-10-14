Five injured in multiple vehicle collision in Boljoon

Five persons, including three Korean nationals, were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Barangay Granada, Boljoon town, Cebu, at around 8:25 a.m. on Sunday.

PO2 Dwight Medrano of the Boljoon Police Station identified the victims as Jong Imni, 17, Kim Kyun Jun, 13, Moon Jun Seo, 8, Jarvee Sajola, 18, and a still unidentified woman of around 20-years-old.

Based on their initial investigation, Medrano said that the motorcycle driver by Sajola tried to overtake a Ceres bus when it hit the bumper of an airport taxi that was traveling on the opposite direction.

Sajola was headed for Cebu City with his girlfriend as backrider while the airport taxi driven by Allan Castellano, 33, and which boarded the three Korean nationals were headed for Oslob town in south Cebu.

The accident happened around 11 kilometers away from the Korean nationals destination which is the neighboring town of Oslob.

Medrado said that as a result of the impact of their collision, Castellano tried to swerve his taxi unit to the left to prevent a possible crash, but it instead hit a water tanker driven by Teresito Sumukad, 48, that was traveling on the opposite lane.

Sajola and his partner sustained fractures after they were thrown off the motorcycle.

Castellano’s three Korean passengers were also injured.

All of the five injured persons were brought to the Oslob District Hospital before they were transferred to a private hospital in Cebu City.

Castellano had told police that he did not see the speeding motorcycle driven by Sajola.

Medrano said that Sajola’s motorcycle was recently purchased. But aside from his driver’s license, Sajola failed to produce any record of its ownership.

Medrano said that Sajola’s parents, who reside in Lapu-Lapu City, had told Boljoon police that they will cooperate in the ongoing investigation of the case and promised to produce papers that will prove their ownership of the motorcycle.

Sajola, Medrano said, may face charges for reckless imprudence resulting to physical injuries and damage to property and driving without pertinent documents.