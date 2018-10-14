Body of ‘missing’ Fil-Chinese man found with bullet wound inside Kalunasan temple

The body of a Filipino-Chinese national, who has gone missing since Friday, was found inside the compound of the Phu Shian Temple in Beverly Hills, Barangay Kalunsan, Cebu City the other night (October 13).

SPO1 Antonio Din of the Mabolo Police Station said that the victim, who was identified as Jason Tui Lim, was found with a bullet wound on his left chest.

A handgun was also found near Lim’s body.

Din said that a concerned citizen called the Mabolo Police Station on Saturday to report the discovery of the victim’s body at around 8 p.m.

Based on their initial investigation, Din said, it would appear that Lim committed suicide, but they do not discount the possibility of a foul play in his death.

A man who claimed to be a brother of the victim appeared before the Mabolo Police Station on Sunday morning to inform police that Lim had been missing since Friday.

Din said that Lim’s family even reported his disappearance to the Guadalupe Police Station.