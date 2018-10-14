Comelec sees no reason to extend COC filing — Jimenez

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) sees no reason to extend the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) even as the first two days of the application period were “quite slow.”

“Wala tayong nakikitang extension sa ngayon, pero sa Wednesday pa naman ang last day and tingnan natin kung anong mangyayare (We do not see any reason why we need to extend the filing of COCs. The last day will be on Wednesday. Let’s just watch the developments).” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in an interview with Radyo Inquirer 990 AM.

“Medyo matumal iyong last two days, malakas yung first day pero noong Friday medyo umonti iyong filers (There were few applicants in the last two days, but there was a strong turnout on the first day,” he added.

According to Jimenez, the Comelec has so far recorded only 37 aspiring senators and 30 partylist groups on the first two days of COC filing for the May 2019 midterm elections.

Nevertheless, Jimenez said that the number of filers may increase as the end of the COC filing draws near.

“We expect na sa darating na linggo, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ay magdadagsaan po iyan (We expect more applicants next week— Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday),” he said.

Jimenez also said that the final list of candidates for the midterm elections would be in December.

The submission of COCs will run until Wednesday, October 17.