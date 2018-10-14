Team Desiderio routs Team Tallo

Team Desiderio decimated Team Tallo, 110-86, in the Cesafi high school All-Star Game on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.

University of the Visayas stud Joshua Yerro dominated the talented field with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and six steals. His Baby Lancers teammates Popoy Actub and Beirn Laurente had 15 points apiece.

Completing the game’s Mythical Five were Koko Tuadles and Khadshein Tagalog of Team Tallo who had 11 and 10 points, respectively.