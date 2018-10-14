Lightning kills Liloan fisherman

A fisherman died after he was reportedly struck by lightning while on the waters of Sitio Apro, Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Danilo Cagang, 42, was already dead when brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

SPO1 Lydo Pinos of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) said that Cagang, a resident of Purok Camote, Barangay Calero, Liloan town, sustained serious burns on his body which caused his immediate death.

Pinos, of the homicide section of LLCPO, said that Cagang went out to sea with a certain Arnold, a fisherman from Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, Saturday night.

Arnold, Pinos said, saw Cagang thrown into the sea after he was hit by lightning.

He said that Arnold tried to rescue Cagang and placed his already unconscious body into their small motorbanca.

Arnold then docked in Sitio Apro, the nearest dry land he could find, and called for help.

Sitio Apro residents helped carry Cagang’s body and brought him to the hospital, but the fisherman was already dead, Pinos said.

Pinos said that Cagang and Arnold would often fish in the area. On Saturday night, they were surprised by the sudden formation of thick and dark clouds which was followed by the lightning that hit Cagang.