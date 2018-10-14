Cesafi All-Stars: Actub is new dunk king; Saycon bags three-point title
University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancer star Popoy Actub grabbed the title of slam dunk king, defeating erstwhile champ Miguel Gastador of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the Cesafi slam dunk competition on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.
Actub capped off his aerial show with a tomahawk slam after he did a cartwheel and a backflip.
John Reel Saycon of the University of San Carlos (USC), meanwhile, won the three-point shootout after he scored 17 points in the final round, besting Christopher Isabelo of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and teammate Froilan Mangubat, who each had 15.
