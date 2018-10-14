Team Slaughter wins Cesafi collegiate All-Star game

Team Slaughter creamed Team Fajardo, 125-100, in the 2018 Cesafi All-Star Game on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Team Slaughter pulled away in the third, where the league’s last two MVPs, Rey Suerte of the University of the Visayas (UV) and Jaybie Mantilla of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), drained one three pointer after another to push the team ahead, 92-72.

Suerte, who tallied 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals, was named the game’s MVP.

He was joined on the Mythical Five by Mantilla, who had 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, University of San Carlos’ John Reel Saycon, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and John Jabello (University of Cebu) and Kenny Rocacurva (Cebu Institute of Technology-University), who had 13 each.