Big fourth period helps Tech Mahindra beat Results Manila

The Tech Mahindra Mighties turned it up in the fourth period to subdue the Results Manila Spartans, 78-74, in the Evo League division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball on Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The victory was a nice bounce-back from the Mighties from their shocking loss last week.

Tech Mahindra was down, 51-56, entering the fourth when it outscored Results Manila, 27-18, to grab the lead and the win, its seventh in nine games.

Robert Rebano led the team with 29 points, eight rebounds, and four steals while Steven Cabanday backed him up with 23 points.

The Spartans fell to 5-3 (win-loss) and into a tie with the Dyninno Jets, which won over the Optum Knights, 63-58.

Rusty Salas and Rainier Obenza had 15 points each with the former adding 14 rebounds.

Optum dropped to 3-6.

The Streamline Kangaroos also nabbed their first win of the season after besting the Bombardier Grey Wolves, 65-55.

In the lone Elite Classic game, the e-Performax Reds got back on the winning track after defeating the QBE Generals, 66-60.

The Reds’ three-headed monster of Robert Gilo, Nolan dela Pena and Jan Ravina accounted for all but six points of their total output as they improved to 3-7.

Gilo had 21 points and 16 rebounds, dela Pena added 20 markers while Ravina chipped in 19 points and 12 boards.

The Generals fell to 2-6.