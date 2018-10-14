‘STATE OF LAWLESSNESS’: Businessmen alarmed over deterioration of peace and order in Cebu

“There is absolutely no justification for this loss of control over peace and order,” said Cebu Business Club president Gordon Alan Joseph as Cebu’s business community and private sector leaders expressed alarm over the continued spate of killings in Cebu over the past weeks.

Peace and order, after all, is vital for businesses to prosper, they said.

“The business community is alarmed as these incidents indicate a growing lawlessness,” he said, adding that a state of lawlessness is always bad for business and may turnoff potential investors.

“We are disappointed by the perception that there is inutility in the law enforcement community’s ability to manage peace and order,” he added.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Stanley Go, on the other hand, said cases of robberies and killing are always a concern for businessmen.

Aside from affecting potential investors and investments into Cebu, Go said unresolved crimes also raises fear among existing business owners in the province.

“These incidents should be given priority and focus so as not to break the momentum of business growth,” Go said.

Tally

The number of persons killed this year has already breached the 200 mark, based on a tally made by Cebu Daily News.

Of the number, at least 47 were killed in separate police operations, while majority were gunned down by still unknown assailants.

Most of these killings have also remained unsolved until now.

The most recent in the list were people killed by unknown gunmen in Talisay City last Friday noon.

The casualties included PO3 Micahel Santino Cortes and his two companions, Dennis Patiluna and Jose Soroño who were having lunch when the incident happened.

A passing female scavenger was also not spared as she was killed by stray bullets from the incident.

Alarmed

MCCI Vice President for External Affairs Steven Yu said that several months ago, the business community had already been alarmed over the unresolved killings in Metro Cebu.

“It has even reached the business community outside Cebu because of its higher than usual casualties among the provinces,” he said.

However, for some cases that have been resolved by the police, Yu said this has somehow “soothed the nerves” of businessmen.

“We are hoping that it will ease significantly soon. We hope that PNP will work double time and assign more personnel to work on these issues,” Yu said.

“Also, it has happened outside city centers now. It happened in the mountains and outskirt alleys. But bottomline, these have got to ease soon,” he added.

Holidays

Another concern is the coming holiday season when theft and robberies cases historically increase.

Data culled from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) show that for the month of September alone, 61 robbery cases have been reported.

This is much higher than the 24 cases recorded in the same month last year.

Among the bloody robbery incidents recorded was that of Loraine Temple, a call center agent who was gunned down by robbers after refusing to hand over her shoulder bag along Pope John Paul II Ave. last October 3.

But despite the growing concern over the peace and order situation in Metro Cebu, business leaders still put their trust on the police and other law enforcement agencies.

“Whether this incident has caused panic amongst businessmen, I don’t believe so. We are still confident that our police will be on top of this and resolve this case,” MCCI’s Go said.

Yu on the other hand said it has also been business as usual for them despite the alarm.

“So far, it is business as usual. There were anxiety and additional security preparations but it has not affected business much,” he said.

Tourism

Aside from business groups, tourism players are also concerned about the continued crimes in the province.

Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC) President Carlo Suarez said that while they are alarmed over the safety and security of the province, they also believe that the police and local government units are on top of these incidents.

He, however, said that they don’t see these cases to affect tourist arrivals in the province which has been increasing with the opening of the new Terminal 2 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) last July 1.

Cebu Association of Tour Operation Specialists (CATOS) President Alice Queblatin agrees that the tourism sector has not seen adverse effects of the continued killings and worsening robbery cases.

“Yes, we are alarmed. More for the safety of the Cebuanos, as we need protection in our daily routine, home, workplace, school,” she said.

“Tourism has not reacted overtly yet because they usually look at the locals. If we feel unsafe, they will too. So, we are holding up. We pray that it shall be solved very soon,” she added.

Malubog victims

Meanwhile the shooting victims who were found in Barangay Malubog have been buried at the Calamba Cemetery, Karl Cabahug last Saturday and Christopher Tangag, Lester Abella, Orlando Tayor and Diover Van Sanjorjo on Sunday.

Tangag, a call center agent who drives a motorcycle for hire was given a tribute by his colleagues on the eve of his burial.

They contributed t-shirts which was printed with “Justice will Prevail,” said Tangag’s father, Avelino.

His body was brought to the Archdiocesan Shrine of our Lady of Lourdes for a Requiem Mass before his burial.

Rev. Fr. Gino Godinez, who officiated the mass, in his homily emphasized that killing is a sin. “Sala jud ang pag patay.” Godinez said.

“We are hoping the family of all the victims of spate killings to be strong at all times,” Godinez said.

“Atong i ampo usab ang tanang kriminal nga hinaut mag usab na sila kon di man gale mag usab hinaut nga tagaan sila ug insaktong panghunahuna nga mo surender na sila,” he added./With Correspondent Benjie B. Talisic