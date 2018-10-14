Two bettors win nearly P1.2B lotto prize

TWO lucky bettors of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 will share the nearly P1.2 billion jackpot prize after they picked the winning combination for this Sunday (Oct. 14) night’s draw.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes (PCSO) office, two bettors got the winning combination of 40, 50, 37, 25, 01, 45.

This Sunday’s jackpot prize was worth P1,180,622,508.00.

The Ultra Lotto jackpot prize breached the P1 billion mark during the Oct. 9 draw.

According to reports, the Ultra Lotto jackpot was last won in February this year.

According to an Inquirer report, the biggest jackpot won in the history of PCSO was in 2010 when it reached P741 million. A lone bettor in Olongapo City in Zambales took home the Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot via a “lucky pick” combination of numbers: 11-16-42-47-31-37. /with Inquirer report