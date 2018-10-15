Cloudy in the Visayas, Mindanao on Monday

Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The intertropical convergence zone, a breeding ground for potential low pressure area, is affecting these areas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

But weather specialist Meno Mendoza said there are no expected weather disturbances in the next two to three days.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have fair weather with chances of localized thunderstorms.