Cortes files COC for Mandaue City mayor

Cebu Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes and his party Kaabag Anak sa Mandaue have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Monday (October 15).

A send-off Mass was celebrated at the National Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph in Mandaue City at 7:30 a.m. before the candidates filed their COCs at the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Third District Representative Gwendolyn “Gwen” Garcia also showed her support to Cortes and the members of his party.

Cortes will challenge the mayoralty bid of incumbent Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

Cortes, who also served as former Mandaue City mayor, said that Quisumbing’s grandfather, Norberto, is backing his candidacy. He disclosed that Norberto even offered a venue for Cortes and his supporters for lunch.

Glenn Bercede, who is an incumbent Provincial Board (PB) member of the sixth district, will be the running mate of Cortes.

The councilors under Kaabag Anak sa Mandaue include Nerissa Soon – Ruiz, Cynthia Cinco-Remedio, Maline Cortes-Zafra, Malcolm Sanchez, Carmelino del Mar, Joel Seno, Cesar Cabahug, Jimmy Lumapas, Andreo Incalina, and Jun Arcilla.

Glenn Soco, chairman of the Infrastructure Development Committee of Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7), will be running together with incumbent PB member Thadeo Jonkie Ouano as board members of the sixth district in Cebu province.

Emmarie “Lollipop” Ouano-Dizon will be seeking a congressional seat for the sixth district.