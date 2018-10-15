Alejano files COC at Comelec

Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano filed on Monday his certificate of candidacy (COC) at the main office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), as he seeks a seat at the Senate in the 2019 elections.

Alejano was accompanied by his partymate Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

He was also joined by his supporters, who wore white and red and carried flags bearing the Magdalo logo, outside the Comelec building.

In April, Trillanes announced that the Magdalo group would push for Alejano’s senatorial bid next year.

“The reason we are pushing Alejano to run for senator this 2019 is so that there will be someone to stand agains the Duterte administration,” Trillanes said.