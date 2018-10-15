PRO-7 gets new patrol cars

The Consul General of South Korea in Cebu donated 25 units of patrol cars to the Poice Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Oh Sung Yong, the consul general, said that South Korea is determined to help in maitaining the peace and order in Cebu.

The patrol cars will be distributed to Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-lapu City.

The consul general praised the PRO-7 for the solving the death of Lee Yung Ho, a Korean national who died inside a motel last August.

He said that the Philippine National Police (PNP) can be trusted in solving crimes in the city and in the province.