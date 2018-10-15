BOPK candidates file COCs

Except for Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, the candidates of the administration bloc Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) have already filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Monday morning (October 15).

Led by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the candidates filed their COCs around 10:00 a.m., shortly after they gathered for a Mass held at San Pedro Calungsod Chapel in the South Road Properties (SRP).

In a separate interview, Tumulak said he is yet to file his COC since he still needs his Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA).

Unlike the rest of BOPK members, Tumulak revealed that he will not be allied with Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP)

“I will only divulge what party until I received my CONA. I told Mayor Tommy about my intentions, and he said he respected it,” Tumulak said.

LOOK: BOPK candidates file their COCs for the May 2019 election | Morexette Erram Posted by Cebu Daily News on Sunday, October 14, 2018

Personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are now in the Cebu City office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to secure the area.

Supporters of BOPK have also flocked in front of Comelec – Cebu City to express their support.