Police: No foul play on death of Filipino Chinese national
Police investigators found no foul play on the death of a Filipino Chinese national at Beverly Hills, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City on Saturday (October 13).
Chief Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, Mabolo police station commander, said in an interview that a suicide note was found at the crime scene.
Alaras said that he may have ended his life after he suffered from depression due to the death of his parents.
