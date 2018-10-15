Police: No foul play on death of Filipino Chinese national

Police investigators found no foul play on the death of a Filipino Chinese national at Beverly Hills, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City on Saturday (October 13).

Chief Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, Mabolo police station commander, said in an interview that a suicide note was found at the crime scene.

Alaras said that he may have ended his life after he suffered from depression due to the death of his parents.