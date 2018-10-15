CCENRO eyes city-wide plastic ban

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) is now eyeing to expand the ban of single-use plastics city-wide.

CCENRO head Ma. Nida Cabrera said the Office of the Mayor has drafted a proposed ordinance to ban single-use plastics such as cellophane, utensils, straws, and bottles in the city.

The Cebu City Government is implementing a ban of single-use plastics in city hall.

“This is subject for consultation. It was drafted from the Office of the Mayor. We’re reviewing it and included it on the agenda of the Solid Waste Management Board,” said Cabrera.

She added that a public consultation is expected this October 26 on the proposal.