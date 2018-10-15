Barug-PDP Laban to file COCs on Wednesday

Members from the opposition Barug-PDP Laban will file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Wednesday, October 17.

In a press conference today (October 15), Councilor Erik Espina, who is Barug-PDP Laban’s spokesperson, said a Mass will be held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral shortly before their group will submit their COCs.

“It’s a consensus – to file our COC this Wednesday,” said Espina.

The party will be fielding Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella to challenge Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in his mayoralty bid.

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is Labella’s running mate.