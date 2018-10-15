Two wives file COCs in bid to succeed husbands

The wives of two incumbent officials have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) in a bid to be their husbands’ successors.

Janice Salimbangon, the wife of Benhur Salimbangon, wants to become Cebu’s fourth district’s congresswoman.

On the other hand, Kerrie Shimura, the wife of Cebu Provincial Board (PB) member Sun Shimura, is running as PB member for the fourth district.

Both Salimbangon and Shimura are running under the NUP-One Cebu Party.