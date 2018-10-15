Sonny chooses councilor as running mate over Yapha
Toledo City Mayor Sonny Osmeña has decided to choose Councilor Joy Perales as his running mate in next year’s elections.
He said he opted to get rid of Vice Mayor Antonio Yapha, who he said betrayed him.
Osmeña accompanied Perales and other candidates in the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office in Toledo City.
