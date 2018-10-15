Malapascua residents to get rid of Crown of Thorns” starfish
Volunteers and the local community in Malapascua Island, Cebu will join forces to get rid of the “Crown of Thorns” (COT) starfish that affects local reefs in the island on Saturday (October 20).
Kelsey Madison, site manager of People and the Sea, said the starfish pose serious threats to coral reefs.
With its presence, Madison explained it would reduce the coral population in the sea.
