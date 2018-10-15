Davide unfazed by decision of allies to support 1Cebu

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said he was not threatened by claims that most local chief executives have now supported 1Cebu-PDP Laban.

Davide also said some allies who already jump shipped have talked to him to explain their sides.

Despite recent attacks against the Liberal Party, Davide explained that he decided to remain with the group that nurtured him.

Meanwhile, Third District Representative Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday (October 15) said she welcomes the warm and solid support of the local political forces in Cebu.