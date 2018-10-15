Mandaue City police arrest possible suspect in killing of call center agent
By Norman Mendoza |October 15,2018 - 02:22 PM
The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) arrested eight persons on Sunday midnight (October 14), including the man who might have killed a call center agent in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.
Police authorities are now coordinating with the Mabolo police station.
The suspect’s .45 caliber pistol will be subjected to a ballistic test.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.