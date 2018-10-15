Lolypop vows to push for creation of Mandaue City as lone district

If she wins in Cebu’s sixth district congressional race, Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon will push for the creation of Mandaue city as a lone district.

Ouano-Dizon, who is running under One Cebu-PDP Laban, filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) at the provincial office of the Commission on Elections on Monday morning (October 15).

Glenn Soco, chairman of the Infrastructure Development Committee of Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7), is running for the post of board member together with incumbent Provincial Board (PB) member Thadeo Jonkie Ouano.