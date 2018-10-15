Chan optimistic to win mayoralty race in Lapu-Lapu City

With the support of PDP-Laban, Pajo Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan is confident that he will win the mayoral race in Lapu-Lapu City.

In an interview, Chan said he already received a Certification of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) from the ruling party.

Chan is hopeful that it would boost his campaign.

The village chief said most of the Oponganons wanted a change of leadership in the city.