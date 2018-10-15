Rich Audio plans to expand business

Rich Audio, has been providing sound system and lighting solutions to Cebu’s business community and social events for the last five years. Just recently Rich Audio successfully launched the mini-aerial drone to capture spectacular moments at every angle in the sky to satisfy customer demand.

“In business, I’m always thinking of ways to be innovative that will give additional value for my customers so that they will keep coming back. In other words, I like to focus on return customers. I also like to stand out among my competitors and try to stay on top by keeping up with trends”.

Richard F. Solon grew up in Seattle, Washington during the cultural movement of hip hop that attained widespread popularity in the 1980’s. These are the times of artist such as LL Cool J, Eric B & Rakim, Grand Master Flash, Kurtis Blow and of course the most famous Run DMC.

His love for music and the influence of hip hop America has inspired him to become a DJ since the early 90’s and is one of Cebu’s well known DJ’s involved in the social night life and music scene. His experience and observation throughout the years has prompted him to do something more than just offering sound system and lighting solutions for events but to envision a much more ambitious project that will give him the opportunity to meet with many talented Cebuanos and to support them in their music or dancing career by providing them the education, tools, and a platform to direct and pave the way in their journey.

“I want to help my Cebuano community by offering aspiring musicians, dancers, bands, and vocalist a personalized coaching and recording experience. Its mission is to inspire diversity in the music industry while empowering people with self-confidence and a positive direction”.

Rich Audio will be taking it to another level with the collaboration of Cebu Pro-Visual to become a full production company and recording studio. Cebu Pro-Visual will offer their services for sound system and wiring installation, staging, quotes and inquiries for equipment sales and rentals etc. for all types of events. It will be under his leadership with Rich Run Cebu, a professional services agency providing consultancy and business services in which he also own and operate. Rich Run Cebu will be responsible for the majority of the business operations to navigate, identify, and to solve the toughest challenges while in its development stage. In the meantime, Richard F. Solon and members of his team will be busy scouting for talent.