Teppan Hiroshima Japan born in Cebu

Located at the Third Floor of SM Seaside City Cebu, Teppan Hiroshima Japan bares the original taste of Hiroshima Japan’s cooking goodness.

Couple Nobuhisa and Miyuki Miyamoto brings the authentic recipe of Okonomiyaki that goes into four flavors of original style, mayo, seafood, and cheese.

Okonomiyaki is popular in Hiroshima where Japanese gather in a wide hot plate and come all-together to dine; Okonomiyaki is a grilling process of food, layer by layer. In Teppan, they have their handmade fresh noodle for Hiroshima Style Okonomiyaki.

Teppan also serves other common Jap-style cooking like the ramen, donburi, and teppanyaki.

Miyamoto couple decided to put up a business in year 2016 at Madaue City as their frist store in Cebu and now at SM Seaside City with a 55 seating capacity. Teppan also accepts speed orders and bookings.