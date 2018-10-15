One Central Hotel: Pride of the old Cebu district

A repository of old and new memories, One Central Hotel, a new premier business and travel hotel stands tall in one of oldest districts in Cebu where the Central Railway Station once existed and the advent of Spanish colonial history in the country once flourished, hence, the birth of the hotel name,“One Central.”

Located at the center of the bustling streets of downtown Cebu, One Central Hotel is envisioned to give the old town a facelift while simultaneously providing a venue for cultural rediscovery of Cebu’s rich history and heritage.

A pioneer of its own class, One Central Hotel which was officially launched last October 4.

It is expected to spark the interest of real estate and hospitality businesses to take a considerable look on the locale and see it as a viable area for progressive development.

According to Steven Yu, CEO of Akropolis Stars Realty Development Corporation, One Central Hotel is their initial foray into the hospitality industry.

In line with that, the Yu family partnered with the Alegrados who own Bluewater Hospitality Management known for “Amuma,” a special Cebuano pampering, to set the standard of the hotel’s human resource management.

Just a few minutes away from South Bus Terminal, One Central Hotel is a strategic gateway to the southern towns of Cebu where tourist spots are often frequented by locals and foreigners.

Apart from that, One Central Hotel is also home to various accessible attractions and food destinations within the city proper.

One Central Hotel is located at the corner of Leon Kilat and Sanciangko Streets, Cebu City. For more information about the hotel visit their website at http://onecentralhotel.com