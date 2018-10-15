Pearl Medical Aesthetics + Laser Center celebrates its first anniversary

For only a year of operations, Pearl Medical Aesthetics + Lasers has already received so much praise and has been of the most trusted beauty centers in Cebu.

In celebration of their success, Pearl celebrates its first year in the business last September 18 by inviting representatives of the local media outlets and their loyal customers and gave a number of surprise beauty treats to them.

Apart from that, they have also introduced to them their latest innovations and gave them a gist of their incoming machines and services that will be available before the year ends.

One of the recently acquired advanced technology Pearl takes pride in is their VISIA, a cutting-edge machine which delivers accurate skin analysis results which is the first and only machine in a Cebuano-based aesthetics center.

Pearl offers a broad range of services including HydraFacial which can give you desired results immediately after an hour, A-List Facial Fotona 4D, Smooth Eye and a lot more.

Experience what Pearl Medical Aesthetics + Laser Center has to offer by visiting their clinic located at 7th floor of MSY Tower, Pescadores Road, Cebu Business Park or call them for inquiries and appointments at (032) 262-0390.