Diamond Suites’ Team of Chefs bags bronze at the recent Cebu Goes Culinary 2018 National Food Showdown.

Besting a hefty line up of Cebu’s finest resorts and hotels, Diamond Suite’s team composed

of Chef Jopette Idio, Banquet Chef, Chef Jake Satina, Chef de Partie, and Chef Joseph Jude Ho, Chef de Partie was able to place third in the Chef Wars Competition while Sous Chef Warlito Fetalvero also placed third in the Main Course Competition.

The winning chefs surprised themselves and the management by placing in their respective competitions, especially since they experienced competitive jitters a few weeks before the competition.

Diamond Suites’ General Manager, Ms. Katherine Angala said that the team was very driven by the inspiration “to banner the name of Diamond Suites,” and she was confident in her team.

That confidence went a long way because the Cebu Goes Culinary competitions were a first for the chefs and for Diamond Suites to participate in a competitive culinary event, but it definitely won’t be their last as they also look forward to taking on the challenge with other similar events.

The Chefs’ winning dishes will soon be featured in Diamond Suites’ Grain Restaurant along with a various array of delectable ala carte dishes and a gastronomic feast every Friday at their dinner buffet.