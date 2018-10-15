Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza lead awardees of 32nd Star Awards for television

MORE than three years after their rise to fame via the AlDub phenomenon, Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza continue to reap awards, this time for their hosting stint with noontime show, “Eat Bulaga!” where it all started.

Richards and Mendoza were awarded Best Male TV Host and Best Female TV Host, respectively at the 32nd Star Awards for Television organized by the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) held Sunday night at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater of the Ateneo de Manila University.

Richards accepted both awards and said Mendoza couldn’t make it to the event as she was busy shooting a movie.

He thanked the PMPC, their “Eat Bulaga!” family and supporters. The actor-host also received the award for Sunday noontime show “Sunday Pinasaya,” which was named Best Variety Show.

Richards’ personal assistant, Victor “Tenten” Mendoza, who is fondly called by fans as “Mama Ten,” won the Best New Male TV Personality award for his role as Kendoll in the “Eat Bulaga” segment, “Madam Boss.”

Meanwhile, Jerome Ponce, Joshua Garcia, and Yasmien Kurdi bagged the top acting awards. Ponce and Garcia tied for Best Drama Actor for their performance in ABS-CBN’s primetime series “The Good Son” while Kurdi won the Best Drama Actress for GMA’s afternoon teleserye, “Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka.”

Ponce and Garcia played brothers Lorenzo and Joseph, respectively, in the 2017 series.

Ponce thanked PMPC through an Instagram story yesterday.

“Thank you,” he said.

Julia Barretto, onscreen partner of Garcia, broke the news on Twitter on Sunday and accepted the award on Garcia’s behalf.

“BREAKING NEWS: JOSHUA GARCIA JUST WON BEST ACTOR FOR TELEVISION AND I AM THE PROUDEST YOU KNOW EVEEEEEEEER,” she said.

Kurdi thanked the people behind PMPC Star Awards in an Instagram post yesterday.

“I hope in our own little ways we send tiny ripples of hope and love to those people living with HIV. To God be the glory. I love you all,” she said.

In the series, Kurdi played Thea who is infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Meanwhile, Kapamilya actor James Blanco and Kapuso actor Ruru Madrid tied for the Best Single Performance by an Actor for “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and “Magpakailanman,” respectively.

“Mahirap para sa akin dahil hindi ako nakatikim ng kahit anong kemikal na pinagbabawal na droga. Sa tulong ng aming magaling na direktor, naitawid ko ang isang karakter ng maayos,” Blanco said.

This is his first time to win an acting award after 18 years in the industry.

Madrid thanked the people behind PMPC, “Magpakailanman,” GMA Network, his family, and fans for the support.

“A validation of my work as an actor,” Madrid said in an Instagram post.

Kim Chiu received the Best Single Performance for an episode for “Ipaglaban Mo.”

“Dagdag inspiration po ito sa akin, to be better in what I do every day,” part of her Instagram post.

Last June, Chiu together with RK Bagatsing topbilled the “Ipaglaban” mo episode which was shot in South Korea.

OTHER WINNERS (Source: Pep)

Best TV Station: ABS-CBN

PMPC Star Awards Hall of Fame: “ASAP”

Best Variety Show: “Sunday Pinasaya”

Best Drama Supporting Actor: Gabby Eigenmann (Contessa)

Best Drama Supporting

Actress: Lorna Tolentino (Asintado) and Kyline Alcantara (Kambal Karibal)

Best Gag Show: “Goin’ Bulilit”

Best Comedy Show: “Pepito Manaloto”

Best Comedy Actor: Ogie

Alcasid (“Home Sweetie Home”)

Best Comedy Actress: Rufa Mae Quinto (“Home Sweetie Home”)

Best Daytime Drama Series: “Contessa”

Best Drama Anthology: “Ipaglaban Mo”

Best Primetime TV Series: “The Good Son”

Best Magazine Show: “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho”

Best Magazine Show Host:

Korina Sanchez (“Rated K”)

Male Star of the Night: Greg Hawkins

Female Star of the Night: Julia Barretto

Male and Female Face of the Night: Ken Chan and Yassi Pressman