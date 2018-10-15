Davide unfazed by allies’ change of loyalty

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III is unfazed despite claims that most local chief executives have shifted allegiance to One Cebu-Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (One Cebu-PDP-Laban).

One Cebu-PDP-Laban is the political party of former governor and now third district Representative Gwendolyn Garcia who is running for governor in 2019.

Davide also admitted that some allies who already jumped ship have talked to him to explain their decision.

“It is sad. But I think that is part of the political reality. We understand that is how politics work,” Davide told reporters on Monday.

The governor added that despite recent attacks against the Liberal Party, he cannot just leave the group that first drafted him and nurtured him in governance.

Davide also denied reports that he and Vice Governor Agnes Magpale will be switching post for the 2019 elections.

He reiterated that he will be vying for governor and Magpale will seek reelection as vice governor and not the other way around.

“I had to call off today’s schedule [for me to file my COC] para magkadungan na lang mi ni vice gov,” said Davide.

Magpale, for her part, refused to confirm nor deny the speculations.

“We will be having a press conference after the filing. We will address the questions there,” Magpale said in a phone call with Cebu Daily News.

Meanwhile, Davide also lashed out at Garcia for claiming that the province has not done enough during the Naga City landslide.

‘”Was she there? Has she done anything? What would she have done if she was governor?” Davide said.

During his last visit in Naga City, Davide vowed to give P10,000 financial assistance for the family of each of the casualties and P1-million assistance to the local government unit.