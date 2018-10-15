Cortes and Ahong confident of winning

CEBU’S sixth district Rep. Jonas Cortes has claimed to have gained the support of Norberto Quisumbing Jr., who is his opponent’s grandfather when he and his partymates were allowed to use the Norkis Park which is reportedly owned by the Quisumbing patriarch.

Norberto is the grandfather of incumbent Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing.

Cortes said the gesture of the chairman of the Norkis Group of Companies is a clear indication of the latter’s support for him.

Optimistic Ahong

Meanwhile, Pajo Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan is counting on the support of the ruling PDP-Laban Party in his bid to snatch the top post of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

Chan said he has already received a Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) from the national party which he said will boost his campaign against the party of incumbent Mayor Paz Radaza who is serving her third and last term.