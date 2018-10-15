Lolypop Ouano wants Mandaue as lone district

MAKING Mandaue City as a lone congressional district will be the top priority of Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon if she succeed in her congressional bid in the 2019 midterm elections.

Ouano-Dizon said that once Mandaue City will become a lone congressional district, Mandauehanons will get “more projects that are solely for them.”

Ouano-Dizon, who is running under One Cebu-PDP Laban, filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for representative of the sixth district of Cebu at the provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday morning (October 15).

Cebu’s sixth district is composed of Mandaue City and the towns of Cordova and Consolacion.

Meanwhile, Glenn Soco, who chairs the Infrastructure Development Committee of Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7), also filed his COC for board member of the sixth district with incumbent Provincial Board (PB) member Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

Soco said he will utilize his experience in the RDC-7 to come up with the “right projects” for the district.