BOPK bets file COCs sans Dave

THEY’RE OFF AND RUNNING

Except for Councilor Dave Tumulak, candidates of the administration bloc Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) together yesterday at the Commission on Elections-Cebu City office.

The group was led by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who is seeking a second term in next year’s midterm polls. His running mate will be Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos from the North District.

Shortly before they filed their COCs, the BOPK candidates and their supporters, attended a Mass at the San Pedro Calungsod Chapel in the South Road Properties (SRP).

Tumulak, in a separate interview, told reporters that he opted not to join with his partymates in submitting their COCs since he has yet to obtain his certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) from the Nacionalista Party (NP) of the Villars.

The rest of the BOPK aspirants are allied with Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP), of Senator Sonny Angara.

“I also told Mayor Tommy of my intentions. And he said he respected my decision in doing so,” Tumulak said.

However, he did elaborate on why he decided to ally with NP.

Tumulak said he is likely to file his COC today, Tuesday (October 16).

Meanwhile, the opposition Barug-PDP Laban bets will be submitting their COCs on the last day of the filing which is on Wednesday (October 17).

In a press conference, Barug spokesperson, Councilor Erik Espina said a Mass will be held for their candidates at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral before proceeding to Comelec-Cebu City North District Office.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, Comelec-Cebu City North election officer, said the BOPK candidates were the first to file their COCs in Cebu City.