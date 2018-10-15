Suspect in call center agent slay arrested

MANDAUE’S Centro Police Station arrested eight persons at a police checkpoint Sunday night including an armed person from Mabolo, suspected to be a robber who might have been responsible for the killing of a call center agent.

Chief Inspector Aldrin Villacampa, Chief of Centro Police Station said, a certain Jayme Tajanlangit, 35, residing in Mabolo, Cebu City was caught at the checkpoint at the Mandaue reclamation area, in possession of two small sachets of suspected shabu and a .45 caliber pistol with four live bullets Sunday midnight.

Villacampa is coordinating with the Mabolo Police Station to check the background of Tajanlangit and the result of the ballistic test of the suspect’s firearm to see if this would match the cartridge or slug from the gun that killed Loraine Temple during a robbery last October 3 at the Pope John Paul II avenue in Mabolo, Cebu City.

Villacampa added that the suspect, who was on board a motorcycle, was already in police custody after he allegedly threw something plastic but the police noticed that he was uneasy and seemed to be hiding something in his armpit. When the suspect was frisked, authorities allegedly found a .45 caliber pistol inside a shoulder-worn holster.

“Kuyaw sab to kon wala mabantayi kay posibli nga makapamusil pa to,” said Villacampa.

(It could have been dangerous if the police did not notice it. He could have fired his gun)

Seven other persons on board motorcycles and taxi cabs, who were allegedly in possession of suspected drugs and paraphernalia were also arrested.

Centro Police Station is the top police station with the highest number of arrests arising from police checkpoints for possession of illegal drugs, paraphernalia or carrying of unlicensed firearms.

The police station’s backyard now had around two hundred motorcycles used by the arrested persons and withheld as evidence.