Slain cop involved in drug trade

Top police officials in the region claim that the policeman killed in an ambush in Talisay City last Friday was involved in the illegal drug trade, said PO3 Micahel Cortes was included in the narco list of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Remember he was one of the few policeman identified dito (in Cebu) nga gipanghawa ug gibalhin because of their involvement (in illegal drugs),” said Sinas.

(Remember he was one of the few policeman identified here in Cebu who were relieved and transferred to different regions because of their involvement in illegal drugs)

Sinas said that allegedly, Cortes was a level two drug pusher in Talisay City.

The Regional Intelligence Division (RID) also said Cortes was allegedly a hitman and bodyguard of alleged drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz and was the ’executioner’ of those who would not remit their proceeds from the drug trade.

RID Chief, Senior Supt. Remos Medina said Cortes was supposed to have been reassigned to the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) but did not report to his assignment and instead continued his drug trade in Talisay City and Barili town.

Sinas said that they coordinated with Police Regional Office in Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARRM) and found out that Cortes seldom reported to the region.

Network

The top police official said the slain police officer was allegedly trying to build his own network in illegal drug trade.

“Unsay rango niya? PO3. Can you imagine nga naa siyay kaugalingong network and armed group. He organized a network maong matingala mi,” Sinas said in a press conference on Monday.

(What was his rank? PO3. Can you imagine that he had his own network and armed group. He organized a network that’s why we were surprised.)

Police also claimed that Cortes’ name always surfaced during investigation of most of the drug users and pushers arrested in Talisay City, as of their source of illegal drugs.

“He has a big distribution (of illegal drugs) in Talisay City,” added Sinas.

Because of his network, Sinas said that they are inclined more into illegal drugs as the motive in killing Cortes.

Sinas believes Cortes was killed by someone from his network or other group.

“Among gi-check, daghan sila (in their network). Mao lagi nga mahitabo matandog ang network, human sila sila ra mag away-away,” said Sinas. (We checked and found out that they are many people in their network. In the end, they kill each other)

Sinas said that he directed the Talisay City Police station to create an Special Investigation Task group (SITG) to hasten the investigation of the ambushed of Cortes which also killed three other persons. /With Correspondent Benjie B. Talisic