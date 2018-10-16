Tumulak, Hontiveros file COCs for councilor post

By Morexette B. Erram | October 16,2018 - 11:07 AM

Councilor Dave Tumulak and former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player Dondon Hontiveros filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) simultaneously on Tuesday morning (October 16).

Tumulak and Hontiveros are opponents for the councilor post in the city’s South District.

Tumulak, a reelectionist, will run under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

Hontiveros, a neophyte, will run under the Barug-PDP Laban.

“I only filed today because I was waiting for my CONA. I am allied with Nacionalista Party and Mayor Tommy respected my decision,” said Tumulak.

Hontiveros, on the other hand, said he will focus on improving sports program at the grassroots level to empower the youth.

“I’ll be using my experience to help our young people,” said Hontiveros.