Magpale to run for governor, Davide for vice governor in 2019 elections

Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III has announced his bid for the vice gubernatorial post in the 2019 elections.

Davide made the announcement after he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday (October 16) at the office of Commission on Elections- Cebu Province.

“Ang akong desisyon is for the people of the province,” Davide said.

It will be Vice Governor Agnes Magpale who will run for provincial governor.

Magpale will be facing Third District Representative Gwendolyn Garcia for the same position in the upcoming elections.

While Magpale expressed her plan to retire from politics earlier, she considered the offer of Gov. Davide to continue his principles of governance.

Magpale has yet to file her COC tomorrow since her Certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) from the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) has not been issued.

“I have a very good chance,” Magpale told reporters in a press conference.

“Kutob sa akong mahimo motabang gyod ko to secure Agnes’ victory in 2019,” Davide said.