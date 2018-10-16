Groups call to abolish TRAIN law

Cause-oriented groups in Cebu call on the abolition of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law in line with the World Food Day.

Angel Trocio of Gabriela Cebu said that the TRAIN law has contributed to the increasing hunger incidence in the Philippines.

Beliende Alliere of Panghugpong Kadamay observed that the farmers are the most affected by the TRAIN law. She said the price of farming products increased but the farmers are not harvesting enough.

Their call to abolish the TRAIN law is part of a nationwide campaign to gather one million signatures for the petition.

More than 5,000 signatures were gathered since June this year.