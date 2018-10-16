The Great Seaside Sale at SM Seaside City Cebu   

Shop items of up to 70% off on great finds and win a brand new Suzuki Dzire at SM Seaside City Cebu’s The Great Seaside Sale beginning October 19, 20, and 21, 2018.

Every P1500 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any mall establishments entitle shopper to one (1) raffle coupon while a P300 single receipt from SM Foodcourt gets a single coupon and for every four (4) cinema tickets, shopper also gets one raffle coupon.

During the promo period, customer automatically gets a double raffle coupon during the weekends, Saturday and Sunday by using Prestige and SM Advantage cards.

Claim your coupons by simply presenting an official receipt at the designated redemption centers where one has made the transaction but receipts from purchase of gift certificates and bills payment are not qualified for the promo.

A DTI representative will witness raffle draw on October 21, 10:00PM at the City Wing Atrium. Deadline of submission of raffle stubs is at 9:45PM on the same day, October 21.