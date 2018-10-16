Oakridge marks ‘Pink October’ with bazaar for a cause

The Oakridge Pink Tent happening on October 20, 2018 at the Oakridge Pavilion is seen as among the biggest gathering of crowd in a fund raising project that helps to raise awareness against breast cancer.

For three years now, Oakridge Business Park has partnered with ICanServe Foundation Inc., for Pink Tent that will run from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm gathering more than a hundred concessionaires selling food, clothes, shoes, bags, beauty products and novelty items.

For an entrance fee of Php50, guests can shop in a pre-Christmas bazaar for a cause and participate in activities like zumba, and healthy breathing exercise classes, among others.

Proceeds of the activity will be used to sponsor free mammograms to indigent women, through the Eduardo J. Aboitiz Cancer Center.

ICanServe Foundation Inc. advocates for early breast cancer detection through high impact information campaign and community-based screening programs.

Oakridge Business Park is strategically located along A.S. Fortuna Street, in Mandaue City.

It is envisioned to be a sanctuary within the city, with refreshing open spaces, diverse dining and lifestyle destinations, personalized opportunities for business and possibilities of every kind of celebration, making it Distinctly Oakridge.