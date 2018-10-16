Woman caught selling Nubain ampules in Kamagayan
A 33-year-old woman was arrested by a female police officer of Parian police precinct in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon (October 16).
Arrested was Lovely Gemma Osabel, a resident of the same place.
Osabel was caught selling Nubain ampules to a certain customer.
Police Officer (PO1) Claire Cabilao witnessed the crime while conducting a house-to-house campaign in the same barangay.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.