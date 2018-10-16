Geologists reassess landslide area in Naga City
Another team of geologists from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) is conducting an assessment at the landslide area in Naga City.
City of Naga Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said the team arrived last Sunday.
The team will determine which parts of the area are unsafe.
The landslide victims in Barangay Tinaan remain at the evacuation centers.
