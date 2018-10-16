PRO-7 conducts profiling of election candidates

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is conducting a profiling of candidates to determine whether or not they have private armed groups.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of PRO-7, said they received a directive from Camp Crame to crack down armed groups as the election approaches.

Meanwhile, Sinas expressed support over the move of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to give the Commission on Election a list of narcopoliticians.

Sinas said it is good for the public to know the background of the candidates so they can vote wisely.