Labella urges public not to make conclusions on spate of killings

While a Senate inquiry into the killings in Cebu is good, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella cautioned the public not to make any conclusion yet.

He said it is not good to blame the police or accuse them of having a hand in the killings as what Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is doing.

Meanwhile, Osmeña is eyeing to beef up security measures in the city.

In a Facebook post, the mayor said he is planning to establish a hotline to determine which areas are in need of street lights.

He is also planning to install dash cams inside public utility jeepneys (PUJs).