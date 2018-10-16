Daughter slides down to give way to her father in Naga City
City of Naga Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong has decided to slide down to vice mayoral candidacy to give way to her father, former Mayor Valdemar Chiong.
Valdemar said it was Kristine who offered that he run for the mayoral position again.
The former mayor explained that his daughter would like to focus on post-landslide activities in the city.
The Chiongs filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Tuesday (October 16).
